With spring around the corner, it looks like Oklahomans will be able to enjoy a vacation from higher transmission rates of flu and COVID, according to data released this week.

Active COVID-19 infections, about 6,300 currently, are down nearly 35% in the past month, while the three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients is down about 50%. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials has decreased 36% since the Jan. 12 update.

"The case count has been trending down since Dec. 18 and is continuing downward," Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of My Health Data Network, said in an update Thursday. "(COVID) is closing in on a low point we haven't seen in quite a while."

The data showing flu positivity is half what it was a month ago, according to Kendrick.

"The big picture is that we're in pretty good shape for the moment," he said, adding COVID soon should be treated as endemic, similar to influenza.

A total of 66 Oklahomans, including 17 from Tulsa County, have died with influenza so far this season.

The most vulnerable population for flu deaths remains those 65 and older; about 70% of flu fatalities so far this season have been in that age group.

The number of patients who have been treated in area hospitals for influenza has remained fairly flat in the past three weeks, with 2,983 total flu hospitalizations as of the week ending Feb. 4.

State and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick to avoid spreading respiratory viruses.

