COVID by the numbers in Oklahoma

COMMUNITY VIEW

Tulsa County's COVID-19 community level is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC updates its community levels on Thursdays based on three metrics.

Tulsa County

Case rate per 100,000 people: 51.72

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people: 3.4

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID-19: 1.8%

Oklahoma

Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Kiowa and Tillman counties are medium, while the rest of Oklahoma's counties are low.

COMMUNITY PROFILE REPORT

Oklahoma (as of Friday)

Case rate the past seven days: yellow (49 per 100,000)

Death rate the past seven days: light red (3.1 per 100,000)

Test positivity percentage the past seven days: green (1.5%)

COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: light green (1.5 per 100 inpatient beds)

United States (as of Friday)

Case rate the past seven days: orange (54 per 100,000)

Death rate the past seven days: orange (1.3 per 100,000)

Test positivity percentage the past seven days: green (2.4%)

COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: light green (1.6 per 100 inpatient beds)

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak (July) 663

Summer 2020 nadir (September) 462

Winter 2020-21 peak (December) 1,995

Spring 2021 nadir (June) 106

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 1,607

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 399

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 2,243

As of Thursday 153

Tulsa County

Summer 2020 peak (not available)

Summer 2020 nadir (September) 141

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 468

Spring 2021 nadir (March) 30

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 504

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 119

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 548

As of Thursday 40

COVID-19 CASES (weekly 7-day averages)

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak (July) 868

Summer 2020 nadir (August) 607

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 3,832

Spring 2021 nadir (May) 122

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 2,862

Fall 2021 nadir (October) 565

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 13,115

As of Thursday 226

Tulsa County

Summer 2020 peak (July) 215

Summer 2020 nadir (September) 116

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 625

Spring 2021 nadir (May) 27

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 411

Fall 2021 nadir (October) 98

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 2,093

As of Thursday 81

SOURCES: State and federal government data

Hospital data notes: At the outset of 2021, Oklahoma State Department of Health discontinued reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19, changing the consistency of hospitalization data. Other changes that affect the Tulsa World’s data tabulation: In May 2021, OSDH switched to reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations rather than daily counts. In April 2022, OSDH stopped reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations on each weekday, instead releasing a three-day average on Thursdays only.​

Case data notes: Oklahoma State Department of Health in March 2021 halted reporting county-level data on a daily basis, instead shifting to weekly data. OSDH in March 2022 made the same switch to only weekly reporting for its statewide cases data.

