COVID by the numbers in Oklahoma

Tulsa County's COVID-19 community level is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC updates its community levels on Thursdays based on three metrics.
Tulsa County
Case rate per 100,000 people: 51.72
New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people: 3.4
Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID-19: 1.8%
Oklahoma
Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Kiowa and Tillman counties are medium, while the rest of Oklahoma's counties are low.
Oklahoma (as of Friday)
Case rate the past seven days: yellow (49 per 100,000)
Death rate the past seven days: light red (3.1 per 100,000)
Test positivity percentage the past seven days: green (1.5%)
COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: light green (1.5 per 100 inpatient beds)
United States (as of Friday)
Case rate the past seven days: orange (54 per 100,000)
Death rate the past seven days: orange (1.3 per 100,000)
Test positivity percentage the past seven days: green (2.4%)
COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: light green (1.6 per 100 inpatient beds)
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak (July) 663
Summer 2020 nadir (September) 462
Winter 2020-21 peak (December) 1,995
Spring 2021 nadir (June) 106
Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 1,607
Fall 2021 nadir (November) 399
Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 2,243
As of Thursday 153
Tulsa County
Summer 2020 peak (not available)
Summer 2020 nadir (September) 141
Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 468
Spring 2021 nadir (March) 30
Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 504
Fall 2021 nadir (November) 119
Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 548
As of Thursday 40
COVID-19 CASES (weekly 7-day averages)
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak (July) 868
Summer 2020 nadir (August) 607
Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 3,832
Spring 2021 nadir (May) 122
Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 2,862
Fall 2021 nadir (October) 565
Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 13,115
As of Thursday 226
Tulsa County
Summer 2020 peak (July) 215
Summer 2020 nadir (September) 116
Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 625
Spring 2021 nadir (May) 27
Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 411
Fall 2021 nadir (October) 98
Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 2,093
As of Thursday 81
SOURCES: State and federal government data
Hospital data notes: At the outset of 2021, Oklahoma State Department of Health discontinued reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19, changing the consistency of hospitalization data. Other changes that affect the Tulsa World’s data tabulation: In May 2021, OSDH switched to reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations rather than daily counts. In April 2022, OSDH stopped reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations on each weekday, instead releasing a three-day average on Thursdays only.
Case data notes: Oklahoma State Department of Health in March 2021 halted reporting county-level data on a daily basis, instead shifting to weekly data. OSDH in March 2022 made the same switch to only weekly reporting for its statewide cases data.