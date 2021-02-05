COVID-19 variant common to Brazil found in Oklahoman with related travel history, state epidemiologist says

The CDC confirmed the P.1 variant of COVID-19 in an Oklahoman with an associated travel history, the state's epidemiologist said Friday.

Dr. Jared Taylor said during a virtual news conference that Oklahomans should operate under the assumption that one or more of the three COVID-19 variants of concern are in the state. He asks for more vigilance — even as cases and hospitalizations are falling — to prevent a resurgence.

Taylor said the Oklahoman confirmed to have been infected with P.1 — first identified in travelers from Brazil who arrived in Japan in January — has exited their infectious period. Two of that patient's household contacts also became ill, he said; one tested positive, and he said he thinks the other didn't seek a test. The P.1 variant is known to be more highly transmissible, Taylor said.

"The hope would be that those exposures were restricted to the household," he said, noting he wasn't familiar with the case's contact tracing tree. "But again, we don't want to assert or imply that that means we contained the variant and that it's not in the state.

"This is just one illustration of the ways that we know that these things can enter into the state. We are open for business. We constantly have people traveling from other states into Oklahoma and from Oklahoma out and back in again."