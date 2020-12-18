 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine vials contain more doses than expected

COVID-19 vaccine vials contain more doses than expected

COVID-19 Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared prior to being administered on Tuesday in Tulsa.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — The vials containing the COVID-19 vaccination have more doses than what officials originally expected, said Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed.

Officials initially believed the vials would contain enough doses for five people, but they contain enough for six or seven, Reed said.

Oklahoma this week received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine with more doses expected.

Reed said officials checked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see if it was permissible to use the additional doses and received authorization.

He said it will increase how much of the vaccine is available.

“It depends vial to vial so we will have to see how that plays out,” Reed said. “That is great news for us if we can get additional resources out of what we have been sent.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses.

Reed's remarks came following a question during a press conference on an unrelated topic.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

