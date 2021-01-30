COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

A race is on to vaccinate Americans before more contagious mutations of COVID-19 spread widely throughout the country — in particular three now all identified in the U.S. as of Friday.
Dr. Jennifer Clark, in her weekly COVID-19 data presentation for Project ECHO, said the U.K. variant — found but not officially confirmed by CDC standards in Oklahoma — will determine whether infection curves rapidly shoot back up or stay pointed down. The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it is developing a better surveillance process to monitor and identify new strains.
Clark said the variant — B.1.1.7 — is in Oklahoma, though not officially confirmed. Health care and public health experts in Oklahoma this month have said the variant likely already is in the state, especially given the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant was in Colorado in late December.
She said OSDH research found the strain here but that it wasn't through the CDC's platform, so it can't be officially declared as in Oklahoma.
"But everything is pointing toward that," Clark said Wednesday.
The U.K. mutation has been confirmed by the CDC in 30 states as of Friday, including Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and Louisiana. There were 434 cumulative cases of the variant reported, up from 315 on Wednesday.
Dr. Jared Taylor, state epidemiologist, on Jan. 22 noted that one specimen in a small group of samples obtained from Oklahomans for genome sequencing matched the profile of the B.1.1.7.
He said he has told labs to start submitting any "suspicious samples" for more rigorous investigation, with the state operating under the assumption B.1.1.7 is in Oklahoma as the CDC analyzes the sample in question.
In a Friday interview with the Tulsa World, Taylor said the state has the technology and infrastructure to perform genome sequencing, but he is working to make the effort systematic and organized, rather than irregular and non-systematic.
"I wouldn't say we're exactly where we want to be because ideally we would have been engaged in those pursuits earlier and more zealously," Taylor said. "But the science is telling us that those (variant) strains aren't necessarily anything that should give us concern for the clinical management of cases, changing our polices — anything like that."
Essentially, Taylor added, genome sequencing is done to better understand what's happening in Oklahoma and contribute to the broader scientific literature.
"I do think that it's worthwhile for us to grow and expand and make this more of the system we'd like to be — which is what we're doing — but I don't feel like we've done a disservice to Oklahomans by not being here earlier," Taylor said.
Oklahoma in holding pattern
Clark, a physician and former hospital administrator, said she is hesitant to declare the recent downward trends a completion of the third COVID wave in Oklahoma because it hasn't come all the way down.
She described it as more of a holding pattern, with scientists uncertain what might play out in the near future as concerning variants circulate.
"That could quickly turn us into a very upward, straight up trend in a matter of days," Clark said of the U.K. variant. "So I'm not willing to say we're heading into a fourth wave — we could potentially be.
"So maybe a little bit of a plateau and then watching what happens over the next two weeks as the variant begins taking hold in the United States."
Project ECHO is an OSU Center for Health Sciences effort to deliver medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.
The one trend not to come down yet is deaths.
They are the last lagging indicator and still remain at peak levels in the state, averaging 40 COVID deaths reported per day for a week.
In a positive note, OSDH on Thursday announced that 10% of eligible adults in Oklahoma had received their first dose of vaccine, or 373,279 people.
The two-dose series had been completed by 58,245 Oklahomans.
The state ranks No. 9 in the U.S. for doses administered per capita, according to CDC data Friday.
"While this progress is exciting, we want to remind Oklahomans to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others by practicing the Three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance," OSDH stated in a news release.
A first look at new variants
In addition to B.1.1.7, there are two other COVID variants that scientists are studying, and all are more contagious or transmissible than the original strain.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, discussed the three — which includes the South Africa variant (B.1.351) and the Brazil variant (P.1) — during the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference.
"Recent comments from prime minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, also suggest — we knew (B.1.1.7) was more infectious, probably 50% more infectious — but now they're hinting that it could be 30% more deadly, which is not good news."
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition is comprised of health care professional organizations in the state.
Monks said that the Brazil P.1 variant was found Monday in the U.S. in a Minnesotan who had traveled from Brazil.
P.1 has been described as a "super COVID," he said, and presents a concern about re-infection. About 75% of Brazil's population is estimated to had been infected with COVID-19 as of October, according to the CDC.
Monks said Brazil now is experiencing a "really big surge."
"It's certainly more infectious, but it also raises the question of whether we're seeing re-infections in Brazil, which is concerning," he said.
The South Africa B.1.351 variant was confirmed for the first time Friday — two cases in South Carolina.
Monks said recent studies suggest that the vaccines, while protective against B.1.351, might not be as effective against B.1.351 as it is the other variants and original COVID-19 strain.
"The ramifications of that are still unknown," Monks said. "Scientists are still learning every day about these variants, but it may be a situation where we may need to have a booster dose of the vaccine at some point in time. The protection from vaccines may not last as long for this particular variant."
Monks also pointed out that the U.S. only performs genomic testing on 0.3% of COVID-19 tests, which ranks the country 43rd in the world.
"We don't do genomic testing very much on these samples," he said.
Hospitalizations down, but ICUs still tight
In Oklahoma, Clark said she remains concerned about intensive care units even as numbers decline.
Hospitalizations have trended downward since early January, but they remain at historically high levels that weren't reached until mid-November.
There were a peak 1,994 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients reported Jan. 5, dropping 35% to 1,291 reported Friday.
Confirmed COVID patients in ICUs peaked at 501 reported Dec. 30, since dropping 25% to 375 reported Friday.
The percent of available ICU beds throughout Oklahoma has remained small, between 3% and 7% since mid-November.
Four of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions remain in tier three of four of the state's surge plan, meaning between 20% and 40% of hospitalized patients in those regions are COVID positive.
"Our ICU beds in general are at a premium across the state and (hospitals) are still finding difficulty trying to place folks," Clark said.