COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

Dr. Jared Taylor, state epidemiologist, on Jan. 22 noted that one specimen in a small group of samples obtained from Oklahomans for genome sequencing matched the profile of the B.1.1.7.

He said he has told labs to start submitting any "suspicious samples" for more rigorous investigation, with the state operating under the assumption B.1.1.7 is in Oklahoma as the CDC analyzes the sample in question.

In a Friday interview with the Tulsa World, Taylor said the state has the technology and infrastructure to perform genome sequencing, but he is working to make the effort systematic and organized, rather than irregular and non-systematic.

"I wouldn't say we're exactly where we want to be because ideally we would have been engaged in those pursuits earlier and more zealously," Taylor said. "But the science is telling us that those (variant) strains aren't necessarily anything that should give us concern for the clinical management of cases, changing our polices — anything like that."

Essentially, Taylor added, genome sequencing is done to better understand what's happening in Oklahoma and contribute to the broader scientific literature.