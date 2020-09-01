 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Tulsa County sees 143 more cases, two fatal; Oklahoma's death toll at 809
COVID-19: Tulsa County sees 143 more cases, two fatal; Oklahoma's death toll at 809

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 666 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus Tuesday.

Two patients, a man and woman 65 or older, from Tulsa County were identified in most recent report of fatal cases.

Other area deaths included an Adair County woman in the 36-49 age group, a Cherokee County woman aged 50-64 and a Pittsburg County man over 65. Dewey, LeFlore, Kingfisher and McCurtain counties also recorded deaths Tuesday. 

Tulsa County reported 143 new cases, bringing its 7-day rolling average down slightly to 117. Tulsa Health Department reports 1,470 cases remain active, with 11,773 considered recovered. 

Hospitalization numbers also dipped to 535 statewide for those with confirmed or suspected cases. Patients from Tulsa County account for 236 of those hospitalizations.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,376

Deaths: 134

7-day rolling average: 117

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 59,399 (+666)

Deaths: 809 (+9)

Active cases: 8,601 (-148)

Seven-day rolling average: 747 (+3)

Current hospitalizations/total: 535/4,903

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,036,569

Deaths: 183,689

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 25,533,086

Deaths: 851,647

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

