COVID-19: Tulsa County resident one of two deaths reported; statewide toll reaches 1,173
COVID-19

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident one of two deaths reported; statewide toll reaches 1,173

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 774 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Monday.

One victim, a man in the 65 or older age bracket, was a Tulsa County resident. 

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,127, and 7,815 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state rose to 1,173.

Since March, 108,073 cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 92,000 people have recovered. 

Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 170.

Meanwhile, cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark, with 1.1 million deaths.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,448 (+126)

Deaths: 186 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 170 (-1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 108,073 (+774)

Deaths: 1,173 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,127 (-3)

Active cases: 14,533 (+48)

Hospitalizations: 792 

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,160,132

Deaths: 219,706

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 40,122,835

Deaths: 1,115,079

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

