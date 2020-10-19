COVID-19: Tulsa County resident one of two deaths reported; statewide toll reaches 1,173

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 774 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Monday.
One victim, a man in the 65 or older age bracket, was a Tulsa County resident.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,127, and 7,815 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state rose to 1,173.
Since March, 108,073 cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 92,000 people have recovered.
Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 170.
Meanwhile, cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark, with 1.1 million deaths.
Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 20,448 (+126)
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 170 (-1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 108,073 (+774)
Deaths: 1,173 (+2)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,127 (-3)
Active cases: 14,533 (+48)
Hospitalizations: 792
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,160,132
Deaths: 219,706
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 40,122,835
Deaths: 1,115,079
The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%.
