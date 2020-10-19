COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 774 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the illness on Monday.

One of those who died was a Tulsa County man in the 65 or older age bracket.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,127, and 7,815 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state rose to 1,173.

Since March, 108,073 cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 92,000 people have recovered.

Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 170.

Meanwhile, cases worldwide passed the 40 million mark, with 1.1 million deaths.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of Monday evening.

Tulsa County