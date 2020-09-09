COVID-19: Three from Tulsa County among 9 latest deaths in Oklahoma; 876 new cases reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 876 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths from the virus Wednesday.
The death toll has risen to 863 with 65,929 cases confirmed since March. Three of Wednesday's reported deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman over 65 and a woman aged 36-49.
Creek and Nowata counties also reported the deaths of a man 65 or older. None of Wednesday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Tulsa County saw 182 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 157.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 830, with 462 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 14,655
Deaths: 143
Seven-day rolling average: 157
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 65,929 (+876)
Deaths: 863 (+9)
Active cases: 9,661 (-269)
Seven-day rolling average: 830 (+22)
Current hospitalizations/total: 462/5,253
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,329,861
Deaths: 189,718
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 27,615,676
Deaths: 898,426
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.