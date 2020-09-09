 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Three from Tulsa County among 9 latest deaths in Oklahoma; 876 new cases reported
  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 876 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths from the virus Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 863 with 65,929 cases confirmed since March. Three of Wednesday's reported deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman over 65 and a woman aged 36-49.

Creek and Nowata counties also reported the deaths of a man 65 or older. None of Wednesday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. 

Tulsa County saw 182 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 157.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 830, with 462 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 14,655

Deaths: 143

Seven-day rolling average: 157

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 65,929 (+876)

Deaths: 863 (+9)

Active cases: 9,661 (-269)

Seven-day rolling average: 830 (+22)

Current hospitalizations/total: 462/5,253

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,329,861

Deaths: 189,718

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 27,615,676

Deaths: 898,426

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

