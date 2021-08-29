COVID-19 tests are free but can be hard to find as classrooms fuel latest virus surge

"We want people — unless they need medical care — we want to keep them out of the hospital," Reed said. "If it's just get a test, we want them to be able to get a test at a local health department, through one of our partners or a pharmacy — other options."

Reed said there doesn't appear to be a statewide issue with COVID diagnostic testing but that OSDH is monitoring the situation.

He did note that OSDH is working on a program to get rapid testing into schools and help provide screenings.

No-cost testing mandated

Oklahoma Insurance Department Deputy Commissioner Mike Rhoads said there has been misunderstanding about costs for an insured individual to get a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Simply put, Rhoads said insured individuals pay nothing under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. No deductibles. No copays. No cost sharing. Testing sites will ask for insurance cards to bill the insurers to recoup their costs, Rhoads said.

A physician's order isn't needed, either. No symptoms nor exposure to the virus? The test is still covered.