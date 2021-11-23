COVID-19 surge starts sooner than projected, but not expected to be worse than delta wave, OU epidemiologist says

The state's COVID-19 winter surge projects to be a slower burn than the delta variant wave, with cases and hospitalizations expected to continue rising through winter and into spring, according to a University of Oklahoma epidemiologist.

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said cases and hospitalizations began increasing two weeks ago — a month or two sooner than he had anticipated based on a range of uncertain factors. He said he doesn't expect this peak to be worse than what Oklahoma experienced in the summer, but that outcome assumes a new variant doesn't swoop in.

"The question is just how high are those hospitalizations and cases going to go," Wendelboe said Tuesday during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly briefing with journalists. "As long as we don't have an emergence of a new variant, I don't think that the peak will be nearly as high was what we observed in August and September."

Dr. Jean Hausheer, who leads the organization's COVID-19 task force, noted the U.S. as a whole is in a similar situation.

Hausheer said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention models agreed the U.S. would see declines in COVID cases in November, but instead there has been about a 30% surge nationwide.