COVID-19: State's 7-day rolling average lowest since July; 978 new cases reported Saturday

For nearly the last two weeks, Oklahoma has experienced fewer than 1,000 new infections in the state's daily COVID-19 reporting.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 978 infections, bringing the 7-day rolling average of daily reported cases to 623. The state experienced its lowest rolling average since mid-July.

A total of 7,194 deaths involving COVID-19 had been recorded in the state as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state will continue to keep totals of its investigated deaths, but it will report them weekly rather than daily, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reports 428,536 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020. A total of 12,378 cases remained active Saturday.

A total of 346 patients were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, the lowest number recorded since early July, with 100 in ICU beds.

Tulsa County reported 152 new cases on Saturday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County