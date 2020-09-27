COVID-19: State's 7-day rolling average declines for second-straight day after 823 cases and two deaths reported

Oklahoma's 7-day rolling average declined Sunday after more than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported. The state also saw two new deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma added 823 new, confirmed infections following the state's latest reporting. The total was the second consecutive day since Sept. 17 that the state didn’t reach at least 1,000 reported daily cases.
As a result of the weekend dip, the statewide rolling seven-day average dropped to 1,075 cases.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,006, with 84,333 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 94 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day rolling average to 130.
Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections as of Friday in a survey of facilities across the state.
The state’s latest weekly epidemiology report indicated that total cases between Sept. 18 through Thursday increased by 19.8% to go along with 51 additional deaths.
In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,752 active cases reported Saturday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is at about 15% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt’s comment.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 p.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,887 (+94)
Deaths: 160 (0)
Seven-day rolling average: 130
Active cases: 1,477
Hospitalizations: 244
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 84,333 (+823)
Deaths: 1,006 (+2)
Active cases: 12,752 (+136)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,074
Hospitalizations: 590
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,298,241
Deaths: 209,273
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 33,199,121
Deaths: 1,000,556
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
