COVID-19: State's 7-day rolling average declines for second-straight day after 823 cases and two deaths reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma's 7-day rolling average declined Sunday after more than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported. The state also saw two new deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Oklahoma added 823 new, confirmed infections following the state's latest reporting. The total was the second consecutive day since Sept. 17 that the state didn’t reach at least 1,000 reported daily cases.

As a result of the weekend dip, the statewide rolling seven-day average dropped to 1,075 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,006, with 84,333 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 94 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day rolling average to 130.

Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections as of Friday in a survey of facilities across the state.

The state’s latest weekly epidemiology report indicated that total cases between Sept. 18 through Thursday increased by 19.8% to go along with 51 additional deaths.