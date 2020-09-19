COVID-19: State reaches all-time high in active cases after 1,237 new infections, 4 deaths reported

For the second consecutive day and third time in since Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
In addition to another surge in new, confirmed infections, health officials reported four deaths related to the virus.
Saturday's reporting of 1,237 cases is the third-highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
The death toll in the state is 943, with 75,804 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 111 new cases but no new deaths, per OSDH data. The county's rolling seven-day average is 122.4.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 1,020, Oklahoma's highest total since Aug. 1.
As of Friday, 522 patients are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.
With 10,901 active cases reported Saturday is an all-time high for the state.
Hospitalizations have also been cited by state and local officials as a key metric for COVID-19 response. The figure is on the decline after reaching a peak for Tulsa County residents, with 248 reported Sept. 13, though the local data reported each day often is later revised.
The state's weekly epidemiology report indicated that cases logged between Sept. 11 through Thursday increased by 16.7%. Deaths, according to the report, also rose by 31.7% from the previous week.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 15,905 (+111)
Deaths: 152 (0)
Active cases: 1,419 (-61)
Seven-day rolling average: 122
Current hospitalizations: 245
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 75,804 (+1,237)
Deaths: 943 (+4)
Active cases: 10,901 (+408)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,020
Current hospitalizations: 522 (+6)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,943,461
Deaths: 203,455
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 30,827,067
Deaths: 958,512
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.