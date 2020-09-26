COVID-19: State reaches 1,000 total deaths after health officials report 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities

The state has surpassed more than 1,000 total deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began after 11 Oklahomans died of the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.
Oklahoma also added 990 new, confirmed infections. The total was the first day since Sept. 17 that the state didn't reach at least 1,000 reported daily cases.
The statewide rolling seven-day average dropped to 1,101 cases.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,004, with 83,510 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 110 new cases and one death to bring the county’s toll to 160 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.
The state's weekly epidemiology report indicated that total cases between Sept. 18 through Thursday increased by 19.8% to go along with 51 additional deaths.
In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,752 active cases reported Saturday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is at about 15% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt’s comment.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,793 (+110)
Deaths: 160 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 127 (+8)
Active cases: 1,484 (+74)
Hospitalizations: 244 (-1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 83,510 (+990)
Deaths: 1,004 (+11)
Active cases: 12,752 (+136)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,100
Hospitalizations: 590 (-3)
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,253,443
Deaths: 208,652
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 32,885,641
Deaths: 995,346
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
