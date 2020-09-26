COVID-19: State reaches 1,000 total deaths after health officials report 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has surpassed more than 1,000 total deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began after 11 Oklahomans died of the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.

Oklahoma also added 990 new, confirmed infections. The total was the first day since Sept. 17 that the state didn't reach at least 1,000 reported daily cases.

The statewide rolling seven-day average dropped to 1,101 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,004, with 83,510 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 110 new cases and one death to bring the county’s toll to 160 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

The state's weekly epidemiology report indicated that total cases between Sept. 18 through Thursday increased by 19.8% to go along with 51 additional deaths.