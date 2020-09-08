 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: State logs 833 cases, one death on first day of 'probable' case reporting
breaking

COVID-19: State logs 833 cases, one death on first day of 'probable' case reporting

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus Monday.

The death toll has risen to 854 with 65,063 cases confirmed since March. Tuesday's lone reported death was a Tulsa County man over 65, and his death was not identified in the past 24 hours.

Tulsa County saw 202 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average back up around 157. The statewide rolling seven-day average is also up, at 808.

State officials as of Tuesday are reporting probable cases as well as confirmed COVID-19 infections in the daily case numbers. 

Among other changes to daily reporting: Rapid antigen tests are now considered confirmed cases rather than probable. Many of those rapid test kits boast better accuracy than initial rollouts and are being used by long-term care facilities and schools, state officials say. Also, Oklahoma public health officials say a technology upgrade allows for test positivity to be calculated in alignment with national practices.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 14,473

Deaths: 140

Seven-day rolling average: 157

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 65,053 (+833)

Deaths: 854 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 808 (+24)

Current hospitalizations/total: 472/5,137

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,306,412

Deaths: 189,283

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 26,382,880

Deaths: 893,658

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Featured video

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News