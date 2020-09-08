COVID-19: State logs 833 cases, one death on first day of 'probable' case reporting

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus Monday.
The death toll has risen to 854 with 65,063 cases confirmed since March. Tuesday's lone reported death was a Tulsa County man over 65, and his death was not identified in the past 24 hours.
Tulsa County saw 202 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average back up around 157. The statewide rolling seven-day average is also up, at 808.
State officials as of Tuesday are reporting probable cases as well as confirmed COVID-19 infections in the daily case numbers.
Among other changes to daily reporting: Rapid antigen tests are now considered confirmed cases rather than probable. Many of those rapid test kits boast better accuracy than initial rollouts and are being used by long-term care facilities and schools, state officials say. Also, Oklahoma public health officials say a technology upgrade allows for test positivity to be calculated in alignment with national practices.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 14,473
Deaths: 140
Seven-day rolling average: 157
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 65,053 (+833)
Deaths: 854 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 808 (+24)
Current hospitalizations/total: 472/5,137
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,306,412
Deaths: 189,283
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 26,382,880
Deaths: 893,658
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
