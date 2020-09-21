COVID-19: State hits new seven-day average record for cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking a new seven-day average record for cases.

The death toll in the state rose by two to 948, with 77,908 cases confirmed since March. One death was reported in Rogers County, a man over 65, with the second in Oklahoma County, a woman in the 50-64 age group.

Tulsa County saw 59 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now a record 1,098 cases. The previous seven-day average record was set Aug. 1 at 1,093 cases.

Health Department officials reported 522 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

In a news conference last week Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,019 active cases reported Monday, the percentage of active infections is up to 15% after hovering around that 13-14% the past several weeks.

