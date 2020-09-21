COVID-19: State hits new seven-day average record for cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking a new seven-day average record for cases.
The death toll in the state rose by two to 948, with 77,908 cases confirmed since March. One death was reported in Rogers County, a man over 65, with the second in Oklahoma County, a woman in the 50-64 age group.
Tulsa County saw 59 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is now a record 1,098 cases. The previous seven-day average record was set Aug. 1 at 1,093 cases.
Health Department officials reported 522 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.
In a news conference last week Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,019 active cases reported Monday, the percentage of active infections is up to 15% after hovering around that 13-14% the past several weeks.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,034 (+59)
Deaths: 152 (0)
Active cases: 1,392 (-3)
Seven-day rolling average: 119 (-1)
Current hospitalizations: 251 (0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 77,908 (+1,101)
Deaths: 948 (+2)
Active cases: 12,019 (+625)
Seven-day rolling average: 989 (+44)
Current hospitalizations: 522 (0)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,814,696
Deaths: 199,531
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 31,104,646
Deaths: 961,459
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
