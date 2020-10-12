COVID-19: Six more deaths reported as case count tops 100,000 in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 797 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,172, and 576 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,104, with 100,184 cases confirmed since March. Two of the recently reported deaths were patients from Tulsa County, one man age 36-49 and a man 65 or older.

Tulsa County reported 117 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 187.

Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.

The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.

Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.

The map is based on active cases per capita.