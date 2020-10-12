COVID-19: Six more deaths reported as case count tops 100,000 in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 797 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,172, and 576 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,104, with 100,184 cases confirmed since March. Two of the recently reported deaths were patients from Tulsa County, one man age 36-49 and a man 65 or older.
Tulsa County reported 117 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 187.
Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.
The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.
Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.
The map is based on active cases per capita.
Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 19,255 (+117)
Deaths: 178 (+2)
Seven-day rolling average: 187 (+6)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 100,184 (+797)
Deaths: 1,104 (+6)
Active cases: 13,815 (+46)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,172 (+19)
Hospitalizations: 576
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,768,629
Deaths: 214,844
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 37,606,333
Deaths: 1,078,097
