COVID-19: Six more deaths reported as case count tops 100,000 in Oklahoma
breaking

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 797 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,172, and 576 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,104, with 100,184 cases confirmed since March. Two of the recently reported deaths were patients from Tulsa County, one man age 36-49 and a man 65 or older.  

Tulsa County reported 117 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 187. 

Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.

The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.

Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.

The map is based on active cases per capita.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 19,255 (+117)

Deaths: 178 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 187 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 100,184 (+797)

Deaths: 1,104 (+6)

Active cases: 13,815 (+46)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,172 (+19)

Hospitalizations: 576

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,768,629

Deaths: 214,844

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 37,606,333

Deaths: 1,078,097

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

 

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

