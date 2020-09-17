COVID-19: Six more deaths, 1,034 new cases reported in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths from the virus Thursday.

The death toll in the state is 930, with 73,318 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 185 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 127. Two of the recently reported fatal cases were in patients from Tulsa County; one age 50-64 and one 65 or older.

Other recently reported deaths were all of patients 65 or older in Garfield, Grady, Lincoln and McCurtain counties.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 945, with 516 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,654 (+185)

Deaths: 151 (+2)

Active cases: 1,522 (-14)

Seven-day rolling average: 127 (+11)