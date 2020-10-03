COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 1,189 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,034 cases.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,051, with 90,748 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 188 new cases and one death in the state's latest reporting. Hospitalizations reached a new high for Tulsa County residents with 256 coronavirus-tied patients as of Friday, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
State health officials reported 655 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 17,820 (+188)
Deaths: 168 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 146.7
Active cases: 1,683
Hospitalizations: 256
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 90,748 (+1,189)
Deaths: 1,051 (+7)
Active cases: 12,700 (-62)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,034 (+28)
Hospitalizations: 655 (+32)
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,567,297
Deaths: 213,716
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 34,956,681
Deaths: 1,034,932
Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
"It's hard to see where this up trend is going to peak and come down, if at all," said Dr. Jennifer Clark, a physician and former hospital administrator who is a content expert on health care delivery sciences.
“We need professionalism and integrity,” said Cheryl Flood, Delaware County Republican chairwoman. “It appeared that is was a good-ole boy network for so many years, and that will not work in today’s culture.”
A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states.
McClain County judge is set to hold a hearing involving Oklahoma death row inmate Shaun Bosse, a non-Indian convicted of killing a mother and her two children, all of whom were Chickasaws, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw historical reservation.
A weekly White House task force report paints one-third of the state as experiencing high levels of spread, while the governor’s weekly alert system depicts moderate risk or less across the entirety of Oklahoma.