COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 1,189 new cases reported in Oklahoma
  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,034 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,051, with 90,748 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County saw 188 new cases and one death in the state's latest reporting. Hospitalizations reached a new high for Tulsa County residents with 256 coronavirus-tied patients as of Friday, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

State health officials reported 655 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,820 (+188)

Deaths: 168 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 146.7

Active cases: 1,683

Hospitalizations: 256

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 90,748 (+1,189)

Deaths: 1,051 (+7)

Active cases: 12,700 (-62)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,034 (+28)

Hospitalizations: 655 (+32)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,567,297

Deaths: 213,716

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 34,956,681

Deaths: 1,034,932

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

