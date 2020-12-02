COVID-19 records of today will be dwarfed by January if Oklahoma does nothing, White House warns

Tier 3 is between 20% and 40% of patients with COVID-19. She said several regions might be closer to Tier 4 except that patients suspected — not confirmed — of having infections aren’t counted under the surge plan.

New cases might peak above 8,000 per day

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, former interim state epidemiologist, last week presented sobering projections.

Since Oct. 1, Oklahoma’s cases have doubled, he said Nov. 24. Wendelboe said that means there had been as many cases in the past month and a half as in the first six months of the pandemic.

Wendelboe said Oklahoma is expected to double its cases again by Dec. 15 and projects to reach more than 8,000 new cases per day by early January. The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases is 2,999 as of Wednesday, down from a high of 3,816 on Nov. 28.

If we stay on same trajectory, he said, an additional 2,300 fatal cases in Oklahoma are projected by New Year’s Day; the death toll was 1,812 Oklahomans, as of Wednesday.

However, Wendelboe said, simple prevention measures such as masking, keeping a physical distance and handwashing can bend the curve until the vaccines are available, which Oklahomans have done before.