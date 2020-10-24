COVID-19: Record-setting daily infections continue as state health department reports 1,829 new cases

ZIP codes 74050 and 74103 have been listed as red — or severe — category the past three weeks, while 74033 was red for a second week. ZIP code 74134 returned to red, and 74119 entered the severe risk category for the first time.

Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”

Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and nine in yellow. None were green.

The governor issued a sixth amended executive order on Friday, extending the state of emergency that has been in place since March 15.

The amended order removes the previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior orders, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. It also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the governor from "daily" to "each weekday."

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.