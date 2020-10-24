COVID-19: Record-setting daily infections continue as state health department reports 1,829 new cases

A day after Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency following a week of record-setting surges in statewide coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the Oklahoma recorded a single-day high in cases with 1,829 new infections and 11 deaths Saturday.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases reached 1,311, its highest mark ever. The death toll in the state rose to 1,245 on Saturday, and a record 956 Oklahomans currently remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.
About 300 hospitalized patients were in ICU beds when a survey was taken as of Thursday night.
Since March, 115,685 cases have been confirmed in the state.
Tulsa County recorded 174 new cases Saturday and three additional deaths.
The state's weekly epidemiology report indicates that cases have risen by 26% and deaths increased by 34% since Oct. 16. Data complied by Johns Hopkins University indicated that Oklahoma ranked fourth in the country for most reported COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
In October alone, 280 Oklahomans have died of the illness, the most of any month since the pandemic began.
Five Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.
ZIP codes 74050 and 74103 have been listed as red — or severe — category the past three weeks, while 74033 was red for a second week. ZIP code 74134 returned to red, and 74119 entered the severe risk category for the first time.
Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”
Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and nine in yellow. None were green.
The governor issued a sixth amended executive order on Friday, extending the state of emergency that has been in place since March 15.
The amended order removes the previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior orders, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. It also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the governor from "daily" to "each weekday."
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 21,413 (+174)
Deaths: 200 (+3)
Seven-day rolling average: 166 (+4)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 115,685 (+1,829)
Deaths: 1,245 (+11)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,311
Active cases: 15,740 (+608)
Hospitalizations: 956 (+46)
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,770,951
Deaths: 229,570
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 42,717,117
Deaths: 1,152,164
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
