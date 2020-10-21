COVID-19: Record hospitalizations continue in Oklahoma as 19 more deaths reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,307 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths from the illness on Wednesday.

The deaths reportedly include four Tulsa County residents, and 15 others in Beaver, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mayes, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha and Roger counties, all 50 or older.

Only one of the deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,177. The death toll in the state rose to 1,210.

Since March, 110,855 cases have been confirmed in the state, and nearly 95,000 people have recovered.

Tulsa County reported 166 new cases Wednesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 164.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,805 (+166)

Deaths: 193 (+3)

Seven-day rolling average: 164 (-2)

State of Oklahoma