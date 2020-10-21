COVID-19: Record hospitalizations continue in Oklahoma as 19 more deaths reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,307 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
The deaths reportedly include four Tulsa County residents, and 15 others in Beaver, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mayes, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha and Roger counties, all 50 or older.
Only one of the deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,177. The death toll in the state rose to 1,210.
Since March, 110,855 cases have been confirmed in the state, and nearly 95,000 people have recovered.
Tulsa County reported 166 new cases Wednesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 164.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 20,805 (+166)
Deaths: 193 (+3)
Seven-day rolling average: 164 (-2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 110,855 (+1,307)
Deaths: 1,210 (+19)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,177 (+27)
Support Local Journalism
Active cases: 14,666 (+7)
Hospitalizations: 870 (+49)
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,277,961
Deaths: 221,150
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 40,914,651
Deaths: 1,126,562
Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.