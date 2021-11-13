COVID-19 rates on the decline statewide as kid-size vaccine doses become available

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend in the state, Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday.

“We are pleased to report that our current case counts and hospitalizations have maintained their consistent decrease over the last month, showing an overall downward trajectory in COVID-19 trends,” Reed said.

The seven-day case average is down 77% from its peak on Aug. 30, while hospitalizations are down 73% from the same date, Reed said.

“These data points are the best indicators we have to convey our current story,” he said.

Case counts are an early indicator, while hospitalizations trail by a couple of weeks, Reed said.

Health officials held a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates.

The state continues to see progress in vaccination rates, he said.

To date, 4,621,558 total vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, according to state data.

Some 2,003,377 residents are fully vaccinated, which is 62.5% of the adult population.