COVID-19 rates on the decline statewide as kid-size vaccine doses become available

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend in the state, Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday.
“We are pleased to report that our current case counts and hospitalizations have maintained their consistent decrease over the last month, showing an overall downward trajectory in COVID-19 trends,” Reed said.
The seven-day case average is down 77% from its peak on Aug. 30, while hospitalizations are down 73% from the same date, Reed said.
“These data points are the best indicators we have to convey our current story,” he said.
Case counts are an early indicator, while hospitalizations trail by a couple of weeks, Reed said.
Health officials held a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates.
The state continues to see progress in vaccination rates, he said.
To date, 4,621,558 total vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, according to state data.
Some 2,003,377 residents are fully vaccinated, which is 62.5% of the adult population.
Some 7,949 children in the 5-11 age group have received vaccinations through state-allocated doses, Reed said. The state has received more than 130,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine earmarked for kids, Reed said.
He said it is too early to say how the effort to vaccinate children is going.
“I would not call it a rush to the door,” Reed said. “Some areas are reporting people very anxious to get vaccinated.”
Parents should check with personal care providers and pharmacies about the vaccine, he said.
With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for young children, the state will be able to protect more of its population, Reed said.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric disease specialist with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, said children should get the second dose three weeks after their initial dose.
She said it is too early to say whether a booster will be required for children.
