PAULS VALLEY — The Garvin County Courthouse has been closed to the public after a COVID-19 outbreak put the Garvin County sheriff in the hospital and left a district judge and others infected, The Oklahoman has learned.
Sheriff Jim Mullett and nine sheriff's personnel — detention workers and courthouse security staff — have tested positive for the virus, sources confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Mullett is hospitalized, sources said. Also testing positive is Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards.
Garvin County commissioners decided Wednesday afternoon to close the courthouse to the public, while Greg Mashburn, the district attorney for Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties, closed his Garvin County office on Thursday after a staffer complained of a fever.
Featured video: Mayor G.T. Bynum gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a July 30 press conference
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues