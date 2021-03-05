COVID-19: Oklahoma virus death toll nears 7,200 as statewide hospitalizations continue decline

For the eighth day in a row, fewer than 1,000 new infections were included in Oklahoma’s daily COVID-19 reporting, according to State Department of Health data.

Across the state, 917 new cases of the virus were reported Friday, bringing the rolling average of daily reported cases to 648. The state experienced its lowest rolling average since mid-July the day before at 641.

A total of 7,194 deaths involving COVID-19 had been recorded in the state as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state will continue to keep totals of its investigated deaths, but it will report them weekly rather than daily, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reports 427,558 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 410,778 considered recovered. A total of 12,246 cases remained active Friday, negating the small increase seen the day before and continuing a downward trend.

A total of 396 patients were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, the lowest number recorded since early July, with 113 in ICU beds. Eighty-four of those patients were hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 30 in area hospital ICU beds.