COVID-19: Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 1,051 new cases and four virus-related deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,051 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases slightly dipped to 1,237. The death toll in the state rose to 1,249 on Sunday. Currently 924 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, the second-most ever at any point during the pandemic.
About 300 hospitalized patients were in ICU beds when the latest survey of state hospitals was taken Thursday night.
Since March, 116,736 cases have been confirmed in the state.
Tulsa County recorded 171 new cases Sunday but no new deaths over the last 24 hours.
Total deaths have increased in Oklahoma by 75% in the last 14 days, with the state averaging 11.4 deaths per day. So far in October, 284 Oklahomans have died of the illness, the most of any month since the pandemic began.
Five Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.
ZIP codes 74050 and 74103 have been listed as red — or severe — category the past three weeks, while 74033 was red for a second week. ZIP code 74134 returned to red, and 74119 entered the severe risk category for the first time.COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 21,584 (+171)
Deaths: 200 (0)
Seven-day rolling average: 166 (+4)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 116,736 (+1,051)
Deaths: 1,249 (+4)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,237
Active cases: 15,946 (+206)
Hospitalizations: 924
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,839,609
Deaths: 230,126
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 43,119,862
Deaths: 1,156,748
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
