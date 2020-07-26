State health officials on Sunday reported the single-highest day increase in new cases reported in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported 1,204 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released Sunday. This brought the state's rolling seven-day average also to a new high of 801.
Statewide, the deaths of 496 people from COVID-19 have been reported, but no additional deaths were reported Sunday.
With the hundreds of new cases, the state's total has risen to 31,285 since the pandemic began in early March.
Sunday's new-case number is a 4% increase from the number of new cases reported statewide the day before.
In Tulsa County, health officials reported on Sunday that 250 more residents tested positive for the disease. Since the pandemic began, officials have reported 7,557 total cases and 90 deaths in that time in Tulsa County. About 1,184 of those cases are active.
While Sunday's new case count in Tulsa County did not set a new high, the county's seven-day rolling average has. The rolling average, as of Sunday's reporting, was 182.
OSU Medicine has launched an online scheduling system for its drive-through COVID-19 testing at 1111 W. 17th St. To make an appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, go to okla.st/schedulecovid19test or call 918-281-2750.
Testing through the Tulsa Health Department is also available by appointment at 918-582-9355.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know