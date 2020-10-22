 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma reports a record 1,628 new cases, 11 more deaths
COVID-19

COVID-19: Oklahoma reports a record 1,628 new cases, 11 more deaths

COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,628 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous daily reporting record, and 11 more deaths from the illness on Thursday.

The previous daily reporting high was 1,533 new cases on Oct. 10.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,235. The death toll in the state rose to 1,221, and a record 910 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections. Of those hospitalized patients, 297 are in intensive care units.

Oklahoma County saw three deaths of patients 65 or older, and a Tulsa County resident age 50-64 was in recently reported fatal cases.

Other newly reported deaths were in Caddo, Jackson, Lincoln, McCurtain, Pottawatomie, Rogers Mills and Wagoner counties; all were 65 or older.

Since March, 112,483 cases have been confirmed in the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 112,483 (+1,628)

Deaths: 1,221 (+11)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,235 (+58)

Hospitalizations: 910 (+40)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,347,982

Deaths: 222,324

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 41,372,930

Deaths: 1,133,356

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

