COVID-19: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5 for death rate amid ICU strain, higher 'dwell time' in hospitals

With ICU beds now occupied at a near-record rate and the state now at No. 5 in the U.S. for COVID deaths, health leaders are trying to help Oklahomans understand the impact these more-serious cases are having on hospitals.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, noted Wednesday that almost a third of COVID-19 hospital patients are in intensive care units.

The 441 people in ICUs out of 1,566 COVID hospital patients is a high for the latest surge and only 64 behind the record 505 reported Dec. 30.

“We will see more deaths in the state from COVID-19 because you have to be very, very sick to get admitted to an ICU with COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “And then, very importantly, some of those patients will be in the hospital for weeks."

Oklahoma has risen from ninth to No. 5 in the nation for a death rate more than double the U.S. average, while the state remains ranked fourth for confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per capita.

Dr. David Kendrick, a COVID-19 data expert and founder of MyHealth Access Network, said Wednesday that patients are tying up hospital resources longer because now they are younger and healthier, and he said that "dwell time" is part of the strain on health care workers.