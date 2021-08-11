COVID-19: Oklahoma hospitalizations surpass 1,100; state's admission rate ranks fifth in nation

For the first time since February, Oklahoma hospitals are housing more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

The figure represents an uphill climb reflective of the inverse of its descent from a nearly 2,000 peak in late December. The numbers held relatively steady at a low of about 100 in May before rising again, a move which health officials largely attribute to the delta variant taking an unmitigated path of assault through a largely unvaccinated population.

Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,000 active documented cases of COVID-19. More than 18,000 were active Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,031 last week, an 14,214 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s about 2,000 more cases than the week before, Aug. 1-7.

Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases increased to 363, with 2,542 new cases recorded last week. Nearly 4,000 cases remain active in the region.