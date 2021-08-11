COVID-19: Oklahoma hospitalizations surpass 1,100; state's admission rate ranks fifth in nation

For the first time since February, Oklahoma hospitals are housing more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.
The figure represents an uphill climb reflective of the inverse of its descent from a nearly 2,000 peak in late December. The numbers held relatively steady at a low of about 100 in May before rising again, a move which health officials largely attribute to the delta variant taking an unmitigated path of assault through a largely unvaccinated population.
Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,000 active documented cases of COVID-19. More than 18,000 were active Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,031 last week, an 14,214 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s about 2,000 more cases than the week before, Aug. 1-7.
Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases increased to 363, with 2,542 new cases recorded last week. Nearly 4,000 cases remain active in the region.
The state also surpassed a cumulative case count of half a million, reporting 503,552 total documented cases since the pandemic began. It remains on the federal government's short list of poor pandemic performance in at least three categories over the past seven days: test positivity, documented cases per capita and virus hospitalizations per capita.
Oklahoma has the third-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 20.7% — and ranks ninth for new cases per capita, with about 267 cases per 100,000 residents.
The state ranks fifth in confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 inpatient beds: 14.7, according to the latest data available as of Monday.
About 1,102 COVID patients have been hospitalized in the state recently, with 294 of them in intensive care. Forty-nine of the hospitalizations are pediatric, according to State Health Department data.
Tulsa County hospitals housed about 436 COVID-19 patients, with 136 in intensive care. The peak for Tulsa County hospitalizations was in mid-January at 468.
More than 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection — but not 100% protection — against the delta variant. Health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Oklahoma doctors have advised residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to talk with their primary care physicians about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and still become infected tend to have less severe illness, experts have said.
White House data indicates 49% of all Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 41% fully vaccinated.
About 31% of Oklahoma's 12-17 population has received at least one dose, and 62% of those over 18. More than 86% of those over 65 have received at least one dose.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 85,186
Deaths: 1,180
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 503,552
Deaths (CDC): 8,805
Vaccine doses administered: 3,484,925
United States
Cases: 36,076,974
Deaths: 618,247
Vaccine doses administered: 351,512,207
World
Cases: 204,333,042
Deaths: 4,319,500
Vaccine doses administered: 4,522,776,596
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University
Featured video: 'We may not be able to achieve herd immunity,' OU Health COVID expert says.