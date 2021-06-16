 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma case count rises to more than 1,000 new infections last week
Oklahoma broke its four-week streak of recording less than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week on Wednesday, according to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The agency reported 1,051 new cases for the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases back up to 150 after a low of 116 the week before that had not been seen since March 2020.

Tulsa County reported 253 new cases in the same week, bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases to 36, up from 23 the week before.

Nearly 1,200 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 334 in Tulsa County.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 130 virus patients admitted, including 45 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 60 of those patients, with 27 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 3.12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1.43 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.72 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.

Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 75,784

Deaths: 1,118

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 455,145

Deaths (CDC): 8,551

United States

Cases: 33,497,869

Deaths: 600,652

World

Cases: 176,917,018

Deaths: 3,829,247

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in areas of the country where vaccination rates are low. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

