COVID-19: Oklahoma case count rises 10 percent over previous week

Oklahoma continues to experience a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week, according to data released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The agency reported 1,102 new cases for a one-week period that ended Saturday, a 10% jump over the previous week.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,505 active documented cases in the state, with 338 in Tulsa County.
The rise in cases come as some health officials are closely monitoring regional surges in infections believed to be as a result of the emerging delta variant first identified in India.
"We are very concerned that this might be a variant, although we don't have a lot of data on the variants in Oklahoma because we're not testing that anywhere," Oklahoma State Medical Association president Dr. Mary Clarke told the Tulsa World.
"We do know there are cases of the delta variant in Oklahoma. There are a few that have been documented, but we're also worried because, Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas all have relatively high percentages of the delta variant."
Oklahoma, said Clarke, has sequenced just 0.18 percent of all positive tests related to identifying which variants are circulating, which ranks 50th in the United States.
The delta variant, discovered in Oklahoma in May, now accounts for 9.6% of all new infections. So far, 41 cases have been confirmed in the state.
The latest Oklahoma State Health Department epidemiology and surveillance report indicates the state currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 11th in the cumulative cases per 100,000 people of reported infections in the U.S.
While Clarke could not explain why the state lagged in sequencing, she encouraged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent transmission.
Recent statewide vaccination data indicates that Oklahoma has administered more than 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 44.2 percent receiving at least one dose and 37.9 percent are considered fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
"The real concern is the 40, 50, 60 percent of the population that have not been vaccinated with any of the vaccines," said Clarke, who recommended those not vaccinated continue to follow previous mitigation measures of masking, social distancing and hand hygiene.
"That's where we are going to see an increase in cases likely again. But this is speculation only because we really don't know which variation is the prominent one at this point."
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 76,043
Deaths: 1,124
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 456,148
Deaths (CDC): 8,584
United States
Cases: 34,447,642
Deaths: 618,258
World
Cases: 180,336,065
Deaths: 3,906,434
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University