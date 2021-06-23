COVID-19: Oklahoma case count rises 10 percent over previous week

Oklahoma continues to experience a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week, according to data released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The agency reported 1,102 new cases for a one-week period that ended Saturday, a 10% jump over the previous week.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,505 active documented cases in the state, with 338 in Tulsa County.

The rise in cases come as some health officials are closely monitoring regional surges in infections believed to be as a result of the emerging delta variant first identified in India.

"We are very concerned that this might be a variant, although we don't have a lot of data on the variants in Oklahoma because we're not testing that anywhere," Oklahoma State Medical Association president Dr. Mary Clarke told the Tulsa World.

"We do know there are cases of the delta variant in Oklahoma. There are a few that have been documented, but we're also worried because, Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas all have relatively high percentages of the delta variant."

Oklahoma, said Clarke, has sequenced just 0.18 percent of all positive tests related to identifying which variants are circulating, which ranks 50th in the United States.