COVID-19: Oklahoma averages 43 deaths a day as number of hospitalizations continues to drop

Oklahoma’s moving average of COVID-19 deaths reported daily reached a new high for the seventh day in a row Monday.
About 43 COVID-19 related deaths on average are being confirmed daily across the state, along with a daily average of 2,577 new infections.
Fourteen more deaths and 1,763 new infections were reported Monday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state’s record for deaths reported in a single day is 62 on Jan. 6.
A total of 3,293 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Among fatal cases reported Monday were patients 50 or older from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Logan, Marshall, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Stephens and Washington counties.
The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 374,853, with 339,014 patients considered recovered as of Monday. A total of 32,546 cases remain active, according to state data.
Across the state, 1,148 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Sunday, the most recent data available.
The number represents the lowest the metric has been since early November.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 61,489 (+344)
Deaths: 541 (+0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 374,853 (+1,763)
Deaths: 3,293 (+14)
United States
Confirmed cases: 25,253,671
Deaths: 420,747
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 99,645,496
Deaths: 2,137,931
Video: President Biden signs orders retooling COVID-19 response
What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2
What determines how many appointments are available?
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
My email says I'm registered but not eligible yet. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
12 months for just $26
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine