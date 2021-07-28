COVID-19: Oklahoma 2nd in U.S. for test positivity; 8,651 new cases reported last week

Delta patients tend to have different symptoms from those the original virus presented, and their condition tends to rapidly worsen, so area doctors have advised residents to get tested immediately if they experience a headache, fever, sore throat and/or runny nose.

Oklahoma saw nearly 230 additional COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals over the past week. A total of about 639 COVID patients have been recently hospitalized in the state, with 203 of them in intensive care; both highs not seen since mid-February.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 252 of those COVID-19 patients, with 90 in ICU beds, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Those figures take Tulsa County back to early-February and late-January rates.

In the past week, 8,651 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That's about 3,400 more than the number recorded for the week prior, July 11-17.

As of Wednesday, 9,762 documented cases were active in the state. In early June, there were about 1,000.