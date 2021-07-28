COVID-19: Oklahoma 2nd in U.S. for test positivity; 8,651 new cases reported last week

Only a couple of months after moving out of the top 10, Oklahoma is back to nearly leading the country in COVID-19 rates.
The state on Monday bumped up to the federal government’s light-red zone for new cases per capita and dark-red zone for test positivity rate in the most recent federal data available.
Oklahoma ties Florida for the second-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 16.4% — and ranks sixth for new cases per capita, trailing behind only Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Wednesday, the state’s seven-day average of newly reported COVID-19 cases rocketed to more than 1,200 last week, rolling the state back in time to mid-February rates.
The figure is only the latest development in a delta variant-fueled climb in cases health officials warned would come for the unvaccinated. The variant most known for devastating India's hospital system is believed to be 50% to 60% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus and to carry twice the risk of hospitalization.
Delta patients tend to have different symptoms from those the original virus presented, and their condition tends to rapidly worsen, so area doctors have advised residents to get tested immediately if they experience a headache, fever, sore throat and/or runny nose.
Oklahoma saw nearly 230 additional COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals over the past week. A total of about 639 COVID patients have been recently hospitalized in the state, with 203 of them in intensive care; both highs not seen since mid-February.
Tulsa County hospitals housed 252 of those COVID-19 patients, with 90 in ICU beds, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Those figures take Tulsa County back to early-February and late-January rates.
In the past week, 8,651 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That's about 3,400 more than the number recorded for the week prior, July 11-17.
As of Wednesday, 9,762 documented cases were active in the state. In early June, there were about 1,000.
Tulsa County's seven-day average of cases increased by about 100 this week at 266 with 1,862 new cases recorded last week. The region accounts for about 25% of the state's active cases with 2,425 recorded.
All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions when necessary to reduce the possibility of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Oklahoma doctors have advised residents who haven't yet been vaccinated to talk with their primary care physicians about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and still become infected tend to have less severe illness, health officials have said.
CDC vaccination data indicated Monday that 46.9% of all Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and that 39.9% of residents are fully vaccinated. About 59% of the state's 18-and-older population has received at least one dose, and 25.2% of the state's age 12-17 population have received at least one dose.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 80,307
Deaths: 1,157
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 477,052
Deaths (CDC): 8,713
Vaccine doses administered: 3,422,699
United States
Cases: 34,615,290
Deaths: 611,357
Vaccine doses administered: 341,615,004
World
Cases: 195,566,317
Deaths: 4,181,767
Vaccine doses administered: 3,934,171,424
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University