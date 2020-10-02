COVID-19: Nine more deaths, 1,190 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,190 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,006 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,044, with 89,559 cases confirmed since March. One of the recently reported deaths was a young man, 18-35, from Cleveland County.

Tulsa County saw 150 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 136.

Health Department officials reported 623 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,632 (+150)

Deaths: 167 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 136 (-6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 89,559 (+1,190)