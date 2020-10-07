COVID-19: Nine more deaths, 1,006 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,022 cases, and officials have not updated the total hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide; 738 on Tuesday is the highest count since the pandemic began.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,075, with 94,352 cases confirmed since March. A Tulsa County patient 65 or older is among newly reported deaths.
Tulsa County reported 123 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 140.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
