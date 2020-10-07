COVID-19: Nine more deaths, 1,006 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,022 cases, and officials have not updated the total hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide; 738 on Tuesday is the highest count since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,075, with 94,352 cases confirmed since March. A Tulsa County patient 65 or older is among newly reported deaths.

Tulsa County reported 123 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 140.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 18,305 (+123)

Deaths: 172 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 140 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 94,352 (+1,006)