COVID-19: More than 5,000 new cases reported last week; 413 hospitalized in Oklahoma
COVID-19

  • Updated
COVID-19 Hospital (copy)

The COVID-19 unit at Saint Francis Hospital is pictured. Hospitals are seeing a new influx of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Oklahoma’s seven-day average of newly-reported COVID-19 cases shot to 750 last week, rolling the state back in time to late-February rates. 

The figure is only the latest development in a delta variant-fueled climb in cases health officials warned would come for the unvaccinated. The variant most known for devastating India's hospital system is believed to be 50% to 60% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus and carry twice the risk of hospitalization.

Oklahoma saw nearly 150 additional COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals over the past week. About 413 were recently hospitalized total, with 139 of those patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County saw a slight decrease in virus hospitalizations for the first time since late June, but the state's totals reached a high not seen since early March. Tulsa County hospitals housed 175 COVID-19 patients, with 70 in ICU, according to OSDH data. 

In the past week, 5,249 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state, which was about 1,800 more than the number recorded for the week before of July 4-10.

As of Wednesday, 5,799 documented cases were active in the state, which represents a steady climb from 1,731 four weeks ago. 

Nationally, Oklahoma continues to be in the top 10 for some less-than admirable qualities. The state bumped up to the federal government’s orange zone for new cases per capita and red zone for test positivity rate in the most recent data available. 

Oklahoma ranks seventh for new cases per capita, trailing behind first- and second-place neighbors Missouri and Arkansas, respectively, and the state's positive test rate (currently 12.3%) ties with Florida for fourth, according to federal data as of Monday. 

All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions when necessary to reduce transmission despite guidance by the CDC that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in public.

Delta patients tend to have different symptoms than the original virus presented, and their condition tends to rapidly worsen, so area doctors have advised residents to get tested immediately if they experience a headache, fever, sore throat and/or runny nose.

Doctors have advised residents to talk with their primary care physician about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and still become infected tend to have less severe illness, health officials have said.

CDC vaccination data indicated Wednesday that 45.4% of all Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and that 38.9% residents are currently fully vaccinated. Nearly 60% of the 18-and-older population has received at least one dose.

Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

By the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday:

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 468,401

Deaths (CDC): 8,677

Vaccine doses administered: 3,370,735

United States

Cases: 34,183,702

Deaths: 609,585

Vaccine doses administered: 337,425,957

World

Cases: 191,687,762

Deaths: 4,122,219

Vaccine doses administered: 3,922,456,809

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

