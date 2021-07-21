COVID-19: More than 5,000 new cases reported last week; 413 hospitalized in Oklahoma

As of Wednesday, 5,799 documented cases were active in the state, which represents a steady climb from 1,731 four weeks ago.

Nationally, Oklahoma continues to be in the top 10 for some less-than admirable qualities. The state bumped up to the federal government’s orange zone for new cases per capita and red zone for test positivity rate in the most recent data available.

Oklahoma ranks seventh for new cases per capita, trailing behind first- and second-place neighbors Missouri and Arkansas, respectively, and the state's positive test rate (currently 12.3%) ties with Florida for fourth, according to federal data as of Monday.

All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions when necessary to reduce transmission despite guidance by the CDC that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in public.