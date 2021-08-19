COVID-19: More than 15,400 new cases recorded across state last week; Hospitalizations climb toward December peak

The state reported 21 new cases of the gamma variant, a mutation that potentially is even more transmissible and resistant to current vaccines. About 0.9% of specimens examined have been that mutation.

The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,210 last week, when 15,471 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s about 1,200 more cases than the week before.

Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases increased to 393, with 2,749 new cases recorded last week. More than 4,300 cases are active in the region.

The state has reported 519,023 cumulative documented cases since the pandemic began. Deaths in the state, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, have surpassed 8,900.

On Monday, the latest update, Oklahoma remained in the federal government’s red ranking, which indicates the worst severity, in at least three categories over the previous seven days: test positivity, documented cases per capita and virus hospitalizations per capita.

Oklahoma has the third-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 21.7% — and ranks 16th for new cases per capita, with about 231 cases per 100,000 residents.