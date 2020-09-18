 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: More than 1,200 new cases, 9 deaths reported in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: More than 1,200 new cases, 9 deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in new COVID-19 cases and test positivity in latest White House report

Oklahoma jumps to 4th in U.S. for COVID-19 positivity, 9th in new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths from the virus.

Friday's reporting is the second-highest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began; the infection count rose by 1,401 on July 27.

The death toll in the state is 939, with 74,567 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 140 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 129. One of Friday's reported deaths was in Tulsa County, a man in the 50-64 age group. 

Payne and Sequoyah counties both reported the deaths of one man over 65 each. Grady, Harper, LeFlore and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 989, with 516 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,794 (+140)

Deaths: 152 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 129 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 74,567 (+1,249)

Deaths: 939 (+9)

Active cases: 10,493 (+219)

Seven-day rolling average: 989 (+44)

Current hospitalizations: 516 (0)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,678,382

Deaths: 197,696

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 30,221,414

Deaths: 946,963

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Gov. Stitt on Oklahoma's ranking in White House report on COVID-19 response

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News