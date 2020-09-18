COVID-19: More than 1,200 new cases, 9 deaths reported in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths from the virus.

Friday's reporting is the second-highest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began; the infection count rose by 1,401 on July 27.

The death toll in the state is 939, with 74,567 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 140 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 129. One of Friday's reported deaths was in Tulsa County, a man in the 50-64 age group.

Payne and Sequoyah counties both reported the deaths of one man over 65 each. Grady, Harper, LeFlore and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 989, with 516 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,794 (+140)

Deaths: 152 (+1)