COVID-19: More than 1,000 new infections recorded last week in state; Tulsa County case count slightly rises

Oklahoma broke its four-week streak of recording less than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week on Wednesday, according to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The agency reported 1,051 new cases for the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases back up to 150 after a low of 116 not seen since March 2020 the week before.

Tulsa County reported 253 new cases in the same week, bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases to 36, up from 23 the week before.

Nearly 1,200 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 334 in Tulsa County.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 130 virus patients admitted, including 45 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 60 of those patients, with 27 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 3.12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.43 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.72 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.