COVID-19 metrics much better in Oklahoma, but rises in other states signal warning to maintain vigilance

He said a mask in some cases isn't necessary if most activities are outdoors.

"We already have good research that shows that the risk of getting the infection outdoors is dramatically lower than indoors," Bratzler said. "But if you're going to be at an indoor event with a lot of people — you don't now their vaccination status, you simply do not — so I think it's a common courtesy to wear a mask."

Travel is much more appealing with the tremendous drop in cases, he said, and airlines have done about as much as they can to make it as less riskier as possible.

Bratzler offered a reminder that individuals are required to wear masks if they are traveling by plane, bus or train in the U.S. He said it might not be the best idea to visit states where transmission rates are higher.

"I think you can travel safely, but try to avoid large indoor crowds — particularly in places where people aren't wearing masks," Bratzler said. "Doing activities outdoors I think is quite safe at this point, and I look forward to traveling more."

What is the future of COVID-19 data reporting in Oklahoma?

