COVID-19 metrics much better in Oklahoma, but rises in other states signal warning to maintain vigilance

Metrics gauging COVID-19's effects in Oklahoma are looking good, but Dr. Dale Bratzler warned the worst reaction would be for people to become too complacent and not adhere to proper pandemic precautions.
Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer, on Thursday offered a much rosier portrait of the state's status as cases are down tremendously from the peak and still slightly decreasing. Among the caveats? Cases are rising — dramatically in some instances — in other states as variants spread.
"We can't let our guard down, and we've seen it happen before," Bratzler said. "Cases go up on the coasts, and that slowly trickles into middle America."
Oklahoma ranks No. 45 for new daily cases at eight cases per 100,000 people, Bratzler said. To contextualize, he said Oklahoma's daily average was 103 per 100,000 people in January.
Tulsa County's average is seven new cases per day per 100,000, and Oklahoma County is nine, he said.
Only 2.5% of specimens tested are coming back positive, which he said is vastly lower than the 19%-plus in December.
"That tells me we have much less community spread of the virus," Bratzler said. "And hospitalizations have largely plateaued. We're staying right around 200 people a day in the hospital."
During the most recent surge, Oklahoma routinely ranked among the worst states per capita for COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and test positivity. Deaths would have ranked higher, but the state fell far behind in reporting them.
Bratzler emphasized that new cases in the nation as a whole recently have gone up substantially — a 17% jump the past two weeks.
Michigan? A 124% increase. Florida is 15%. Texas is down the past two weeks, he said, but its cases are increasing the past four or five days.
"COVID-19 is not done," Bratzler said. "In parts of the country — particularly northeast and Michigan, Minnesota, Florida — there've been big increases in the number of cases."
Another potential cause for concern, Bratzler noted that scientists don't yet know whether COVID-19 will be a seasonal virus.
There are four different coronaviruses that routinely cause the common cold and do go away in the spring and summer, he said.
How much of this huge drop in Oklahoma might be attributable simply to temperatures warming up? Will we experience outbreaks in the fall and winter?
"I think we're always going to see some endemic cases of COVID-19," Bratzler said. "They could be just individuals who get COVID-19, or people who are particularly sick, immuno-suppressed, or we could even see some outbreaks in people who are unvaccinated."
Bratzler also addressed how to be smart about returning to more activities as the pandemic eases.
He said a mask in some cases isn't necessary if most activities are outdoors.
"We already have good research that shows that the risk of getting the infection outdoors is dramatically lower than indoors," Bratzler said. "But if you're going to be at an indoor event with a lot of people — you don't now their vaccination status, you simply do not — so I think it's a common courtesy to wear a mask."
Travel is much more appealing with the tremendous drop in cases, he said, and airlines have done about as much as they can to make it as less riskier as possible.
Bratzler offered a reminder that individuals are required to wear masks if they are traveling by plane, bus or train in the U.S. He said it might not be the best idea to visit states where transmission rates are higher.
"I think you can travel safely, but try to avoid large indoor crowds — particularly in places where people aren't wearing masks," Bratzler said. "Doing activities outdoors I think is quite safe at this point, and I look forward to traveling more."