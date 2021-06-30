COVID-19: Latest Oklahoma case count reveals 737 breakthrough infections as state virus totals rise 36%

He's not too worried about the virus variants or another surge of cases in the state, he said; “The problem is that there are individuals who are unvaccinated."

Malik has seen firsthand the regret of unvaccinated patients grow as their condition worsens.

“In the last 12 weeks, of all the cases that I’ve personally seen in the hospital, every single one of them is unvaccinated,” Malik said.

OSDH vaccination data indicated Wednesday that Oklahoma has administered 3.26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 44.7% of residents receiving at least one dose and 38.3% considered fully vaccinated, according to the White House COVID-19 Team's most recent Community Profile Report.

Clarke said Tuesday that the state is accepting physician applications to bolster it's pandemic provider program, which allows primary care providers an allotment of vaccines they can distribute in-office to their patients or anyone they like.

"Many residents are still relatively hesitant, but they trust their physicians more to give them the vaccine," Clarke explained.