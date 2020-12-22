 Skip to main content
COVID-19 is Tulsa County's 5th leading cause of death as public health officials urge safe holiday gatherings
COVID-19 has become the 5th leading cause of death for Tulsa County residents compared to 2018's top causes of death, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

THD's public health officials are concerned the final ranking will be higher because it's based on less than 12-months' worth of COVID data.

“This virus is very real. If trends continue, it is on track to be the #4 cause of death before the end of the year," wrote Dr. Bruce Dart, THD's executive director, in a statement. "It is imperative that we take an effective, fact-based approach to stopping this pandemic now.

"The three W’s — wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands — continue to remain paramount to keep ourselves and those we care about safe and around for many more holidays to come."

THD noted that in November there were more than 10,000 confirmed positive cases among Tulsa County residents, more than in any other month. It took just less than six months to reach the first 10,000 mark and now less than a month to hit 10,000.

“Upcoming holiday celebrations will need to continue to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dart said. “Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread. Consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19. We know it’s important to continue with traditions. If you can, modify those to keep everyone in your family as safe as possible.”

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday hosted a virtual news conference, offering the latest CDC guidance among various COVID-19 topics.

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said hospitals here have been able to expand capacity "just enough" so that they aren't overwhelmed.

"We have 34 Oklahoma towns and cities now that have some sort of a mask regulation," Monks said. "I want to thank those mayors, city councilors and the tribal leadership — they're really leading us through this crisis, and I appreciate those measures."

The CDC recommends postponing holiday travel and staying at home as the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

Monks said if you do still intend to travel then try to get a COVID-19 test one to three days before leaving, as well as another test three to five days after you return.

"We want you to quarantine as much as possible before you do that traveling," Monks said. "We know the holidays are right upon us, but as much as possible that can be helpful."

He pointed to the CDC's online COVID-19 Travel Planner as a tool to use before going anywhere.

One can type in a city, ZIP code or address to learn more about COVID-19 travel restrictions, guidance and resources at their destination, according to the website.

Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 phone bank, testing and vaccination sites will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas, along with Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.

Results notifications and contact tracing will continue for confirmed cases.

THD will operate its drive-through vaccination site and testing by appointments only from Dec. 28-31.

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Risk of COVID-19 spread

Lowest risk: Activities, events and gatherings that are virtual only.

More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least six feet apart, wear masks, don't share objects and come from same local area.

Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.

Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it's difficult for individuals to stay at least six feet apart and attendees travel from outside of the local area.

Source: Tulsa Health Department

Oklahoma municipalities with mask requirements

Altus, Anadarko, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Choctaw, Claremore, Clinton, Edmond, Enid, Fort Sill, Glenpool, Grove, Jenks, Lawton, McAlester, Medicine Park, Midwest City, Muskogee, Norman, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Seminole, Shawnee, Stillwater, Tahlequah, The Village, Tulsa, Vinita, Warr Acres.

Proclamation: Yukon

Resolution: Duncan

Ordinance passed but not renewed: Ada, Spencer

Source: Oklahoma State Medical Association

Staff Writer

