COVID-19 is Tulsa County's 5th leading cause of death as public health officials urge safe holiday gatherings

COVID-19 has become the 5th leading cause of death for Tulsa County residents compared to 2018's top causes of death, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

THD's public health officials are concerned the final ranking will be higher because it's based on less than 12-months' worth of COVID data.

“This virus is very real. If trends continue, it is on track to be the #4 cause of death before the end of the year," wrote Dr. Bruce Dart, THD's executive director, in a statement. "It is imperative that we take an effective, fact-based approach to stopping this pandemic now.

"The three W’s — wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands — continue to remain paramount to keep ourselves and those we care about safe and around for many more holidays to come."

THD noted that in November there were more than 10,000 confirmed positive cases among Tulsa County residents, more than in any other month. It took just less than six months to reach the first 10,000 mark and now less than a month to hit 10,000.