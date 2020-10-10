 Skip to main content
COVID-19 infections rising in Oklahoma's rural counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 infections are increasingly becoming a rural problem in Oklahoma, with infection rates in many rural counties now exceeding rates in the state's largest metropolitan areas, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, enterprise chief quality officer at OU Medicine.

"COVID-19 now has become very much a rural disease," Bratzler said.

The sheer numbers of people infected by COVID-19 is typically higher in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties because they have a lot more people, but the rate of infection per 100,000 is higher in many rural counties, he said.

Bratzler made his remarks Friday at a town hall meeting called by U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn to allow experts to discuss the COVID-19 epidemic, access to affordable health care and rising prescription drug prices.

