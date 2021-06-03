 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: One-third of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated as virus cases continue dive
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: One-third of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated as virus cases continue dive

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the third week in a row. 

The total new cases for the one-week period that ended Saturday, 997 according to OSDH data, brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 142. 

Tulsa County reported 220 new cases in the same time frame, bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 31, down from 37 last week.

Just over 1,000 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 367 active cases in Tulsa County.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 120 virus patients admitted, including 29 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 47 of those patients, with 13 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.96 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.3 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.6 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH. The percentage of Oklahomans who are fully vaccinated was at 33.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday. U.S. and world numbers are current as of Thursday. 

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 75,371

Deaths: 1,112

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 453,400

Deaths (CDC): 8,477

United States

Cases: 33,325,218

Deaths: 596,391

World

Cases: 171,964,959

Deaths: 3,697,333

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

