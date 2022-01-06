COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases climb to near record amid omicron spread

As hospitals are sounding alarms about rising patient counts and losses in staff, Oklahoma health officials on Thursday reported the second-highest single-day rise in new COVID-19 cases of the pandemic.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases, 3,742, is also approaching the record high of 4,255 from last January, before vaccinations were widely available. Despite the difference in Oklahoma’s vaccination rate, this year is showing the same trend as 2021: The holidays come with a surge of COVID-19.
“Today’s case numbers reflect what (the Oklahoma State Department of Health) has anticipated occurring due to holiday gatherings and trends seen elsewhere in the country,” a statement on Thursday’s state virus response update says.
“We encourage those who have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested and complete the recommended isolation and/or quarantine period based on test results.”
In addition to the 6,280 new cases reported Thursday, the State Health Department noted that 34,559 COVID-19 infections remain active.
Earlier in the week, MyHealth Access Network CEO Dr. David Kendrick noted that his real-time dataset indicated that Oklahoma was seeing numbers similar to those in January 2021 but that this third surge is “the most rapid rise ever.”
Kendrick said among his concerns is a big difference between January 2021 and this year: the availability of at-home tests. He said people who use them likely are finding many more COVID-19 infections that never make it into public health reporting systems.
“It’s concerning to me that we’re having the highest reported case counts even with the understanding that very likely a good proportion of the tests that are positive are happening at home,” Kendrick said Tuesday during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 update.
He also expressed concern about the testing rates among the youngest Oklahomans being “the highest they’ve ever been on a positivity scale.”
Compared to the state average of 28%, the positivity rate among those age 18 to 35 is at a record 36%, Kendrick said, with school-age children at a 29% positivity rate. Those 36 to 49 are seeing 31% positivity, according to MyHealth data.
Immunity from vaccination is said to be the difference with this surge, which so far is seeing about half the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the delta surge.
But Oklahomans’ immunity appears to be waning since the surge that started showing up in the data in September. State officials urge people to get fully vaccinated, which includes booster doses.
On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said four out of five breakthrough cases were in Oklahomans who were eligible for booster shots.
“Moving forward, one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination,” the State Health Department said in the Thursday update.
