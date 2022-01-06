COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases climb to near record amid omicron spread

Earlier in the week, MyHealth Access Network CEO Dr. David Kendrick noted that his real-time dataset indicated that Oklahoma was seeing numbers similar to those in January 2021 but that this third surge is “the most rapid rise ever.”

Kendrick said among his concerns is a big difference between January 2021 and this year: the availability of at-home tests. He said people who use them likely are finding many more COVID-19 infections that never make it into public health reporting systems.

“It’s concerning to me that we’re having the highest reported case counts even with the understanding that very likely a good proportion of the tests that are positive are happening at home,” Kendrick said Tuesday during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 update.

He also expressed concern about the testing rates among the youngest Oklahomans being “the highest they’ve ever been on a positivity scale.”

Compared to the state average of 28%, the positivity rate among those age 18 to 35 is at a record 36%, Kendrick said, with school-age children at a 29% positivity rate. Those 36 to 49 are seeing 31% positivity, according to MyHealth data.