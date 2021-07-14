COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Average of new cases nearly doubles; hospitalizations back to March levels

Coronavirus hospitalizations are back to March levels as the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in a week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

About 271 COVID-19 patients were recently hospitalized across the state, with 94 of those patients in ICU beds. Tulsa County hospitals housed 107 of those patients, with 45 in ICU, according to OSDH data. Neither the state nor Tulsa County has seen those numbers since March, when rates were plunging following the initial availability of vaccines.

Most of the patients hospitalized in Tulsa County are unvaccinated, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said Tuesday, which state health officials have said is reflected in hospitals around the state. They're also from outside the county; Tulsa County is one of only four counties in the state in which more than 60% of the adult population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state data.

For the one-week period that ended Saturday, Oklahoma saw 3,477 new cases of COVID, which was about 1,600 more than the number recorded for the week before of June 27-July 3.

The state's seven-day average of newly-reported cases bumped up to 497, which nears rates from early April.