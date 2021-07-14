COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Average of new cases nearly doubles; hospitalizations back to March levels

Coronavirus hospitalizations are back to March levels as the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in a week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
About 271 COVID-19 patients were recently hospitalized across the state, with 94 of those patients in ICU beds. Tulsa County hospitals housed 107 of those patients, with 45 in ICU, according to OSDH data. Neither the state nor Tulsa County has seen those numbers since March, when rates were plunging following the initial availability of vaccines.
Most of the patients hospitalized in Tulsa County are unvaccinated, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said Tuesday, which state health officials have said is reflected in hospitals around the state. They're also from outside the county; Tulsa County is one of only four counties in the state in which more than 60% of the adult population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state data.
For the one-week period that ended Saturday, Oklahoma saw 3,477 new cases of COVID, which was about 1,600 more than the number recorded for the week before of June 27-July 3.
The state's seven-day average of newly-reported cases bumped up to 497, which nears rates from early April.
As of Wednesday, 3,710 documented cases were active in the state — a jump from 1,731 in two weeks. Tulsa County leads the state with 807 active cases.
While Oklahoma remains in the federal government's yellow zone for new cases per capita and orange zone for test positivity rate in the most recent data available, the state's ranking in each is top 10 in the nation.
Oklahoma's new cases per capita ranks ninth, while its positive test rate (currently 8.1%) is fourth, according to federal data as of July 8.
The delta variant is believed to be 50% to 60% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus and carry twice the risk of hospitalization.
Delta patients tend to have different symptoms than the original virus presented, and their condition tends to rapidly worsen, so area doctors have advised residents to get tested immediately if they experience a headache, fever, sore throat and/or runny nose.
CDC vaccination data indicated Wednesday that 45.4% of all Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and that 38.9% residents are currently fully vaccinated. Nearly 60% of the 18-and-older population has received at least one dose.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are current as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 77, 325
Deaths: 1,135
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 463,152
Deaths (CDC): 8,654
Vaccine doses administered: 3,330,922
United States
Cases: 33,921,025
Deaths: 607,863
Vaccine doses administered: 333,796,347
World
Cases: 188,015,773
Deaths: 4,052,630
Vaccine doses administered: 3,482,011,548
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University