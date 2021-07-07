COVID-19: Hospitalizations rise as state now among national leaders in new cases, positivity rate

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Oklahoma recently reached a high not seen since mid-May, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

About 166 COVID-19 patients were recently hospitalized across the state, with 55 patients in ICU beds. Tulsa County hospitals house 75 of those patients, with 25 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data. Tulsa County hasn't seen that many COVID-19 patients hospitalized since March of this year.

“Sadly, Oklahoma is top 10 again, but not where we want to be, said OU chief COVID officer Dale Bratzler. "We are No. 8 in the nation with respect to the number of new cases per day per capita.”

For the one-week period that ended Saturday, Oklahoma saw 1,824 new cases of COVID, which was about 400 more than the new recorded for the week of before, June 20-26.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,158 active documented cases in the state, with 512 in Tulsa County — the latter a jump from 388 the week before.

While Oklahoma remains in the federal government's yellow zone for new cases per capita and positivity rate in the most recent seven days, the state's ranking in each is top 10 in the nation.