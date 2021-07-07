 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Hospitalizations rise as state now among national leaders in new cases, positivity rate
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Oklahoma recently reached a high not seen since mid-May, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. 

About 166 COVID-19 patients were recently hospitalized across the state, with 55 patients in ICU beds. Tulsa County hospitals house 75 of those patients, with 25 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data. Tulsa County hasn't seen that many COVID-19 patients hospitalized since March of this year. 

“Sadly, Oklahoma is top 10 again, but not where we want to be, said OU chief COVID officer Dale Bratzler. "We are No. 8 in the nation with respect to the number of new cases per day per capita.”

For the one-week period that ended Saturday, Oklahoma saw 1,824 new cases of COVID, which was about 400 more than the new recorded for the week of before, June 20-26.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,158 active documented cases in the state, with 512 in Tulsa County — the latter a jump from 388 the week before.

While Oklahoma remains in the federal government's yellow zone for new cases per capita and positivity rate in the most recent seven days, the state's ranking in each is top 10 in the nation.

Oklahoma's new cases per capita ranks tied for ninth, while its positivity rate (currently 7.6%) is fifth, according to federal data as of Monday.

Tulsa County had 361 new, confirmed cases the most in the past week in Oklahoma.

The delta variant is believed to be 50% to 60% more transmissible than the original novel coronavirus and carry twice the risk of hospitalization. 

Delta patients present different symptoms than what the original virus presented and their condition tends to rapidly worsen following onset of symptoms, so area doctors have advised residents to get tested immediately if they experience a headache, fever, sore throat and/or runny nose.

The state reported 896 vaccine breakthrough cases as of Tuesday, up from 737 a week earlier — the first time it had released such data. 

Though all available vaccines provide protection against the delta variant, health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions when necessary to reduce transmission despite guidance by the CDC that those fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks in public.    

“We’ve all been told that if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask in most activities, but that may put you at risk of breakthrough infection if you get exposed to the virus," said Bratzler. 
 
Widespread vaccination is key to prevent infection, not necessarily to reach herd immunity, which now carries a higher threshold amid circulating variants, he said. 

The same figure for people who recovered previously from a documented COVID-19 infection is unavailable, but OSDH hopes to be able to provide it soon, officials said last week. 

As of Tuesday, there have been 86 total hospitalizations and 14 deaths following breakthrough infections since the state began its tracking, according to the state's epidemiology report. More than 1.5 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.

“Hospitalizations are up a bit," said Bratzler. "Just over a third of all the patients with COVID-19 who are in the hospital are in an ICU bed, so that also does not bode well for the pandemic.”

Doctors have advised residents to talk with their primary care physician about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated tend to enjoy less severe illness, health officials have said. 

OSDH vaccination data indicated Wednesday that 45.2% of eligible Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 38.8% residents are currently fully vaccinated.  

Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

By the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday:

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 76,712

Deaths: 1,131

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 459,675 

Deaths (CDC): 8,630

United States

Cases: 33,758,605

Deaths: 606,086

Vaccine doses administered: 330,273,136

World

Cases: 184,852,183

Deaths: 3,996,863

Vaccine doses administered: 3,319,048,509

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

 

