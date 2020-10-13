 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach new high as 15 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach new high as 15 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 12 ZIP codes at high risk

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases inched down to 1,164, and a record 760 people were reportedly hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,119, with 101,493 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County, which saw two of the latest fatalities, reported 218 new cases Tuesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 184.

Other recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Adair, Comanche, Jackson, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Tulsa counties. Fatal cases of patients age 50-64 were reported in Comanche, Pontotoc, Rogers Mills and Stephens counties, as well as one woman age 36-49 from Caddo County.

A recent spike of infections was reported at Tulsa County jail, which has 79 active cases as of Tuesday.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 19,255 (+117)

Deaths: 180 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 184 (-3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 101,493 (+1,309)

Deaths: 1,119 (+15)

Active cases: 13,872 (+57)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,164 (-8)

Hospitalizations: 760

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,811,401

Deaths: 215,251

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 37,894,452

Deaths: 1,082,201

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized
State and Regional News

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized

  • Updated

With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll rose to 1,091, and 749 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, also a new high. Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department.

Related: Baylor suspends all football-related activities; Cowboys are scheduled to play Baylor next week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News