COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach new high as 15 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases inched down to 1,164, and a record 760 people were reportedly hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,119, with 101,493 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County, which saw two of the latest fatalities, reported 218 new cases Tuesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 184.

Other recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Adair, Comanche, Jackson, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Tulsa counties. Fatal cases of patients age 50-64 were reported in Comanche, Pontotoc, Rogers Mills and Stephens counties, as well as one woman age 36-49 from Caddo County.

A recent spike of infections was reported at Tulsa County jail, which has 79 active cases as of Tuesday.